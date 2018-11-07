75-year-old Ohio woman celebrates working 53 elections

BROOK PARK, OH (WOIO) - It takes a lot of people to pull off an election. Most get paid, but not very much.
Elaine Hassel tells Cleveland 19 News that it’s not about the money.
The 75-year-old woman says she’s been a poll worker for 18 years and this is her 53rd election.
She’s retired but says she loves to do this work because of the people and the process.
Hassel tells us she’s seen the Election Day evolve over the decades and she believes more people are voting now than ever.
“A lot more people voting. A lot more people are interested and the big thing with me, you’re gonna look at my face, there’s a lot of young people and I like to tell them, you’re my future, I’m so glad you voted," she said.
Hassel says, that God-willing, as long as she’s in good health, she’ll be there to work as many elections as she can.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.