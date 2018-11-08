Amazon will deliver a Whole Foods dinner to your door on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - If you forget fixings to complete the holiday dinner, Amazon will drop off any essentials with a last-minute delivery from Whole Foods Market on Thanksgiving.
The delivery service, which typically takes less than an hour, is also a great way for Amazon Prime members in Cleveland to avoid the crowded store lines at Whole Foods Market as Thanksgiving approaches.
Deliveries from Whole Foods Market will be made on Thanksgiving until 2 p.m.
Some of the most popular items ordered from Whole Foods Market last year include:
- Potatoes
- Eggs
- Whipped cream
- Baby carrots
- Sparkling cider
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.