Amber Alert: 1-month-old girl kidnapped in Cleveland; suspect accused of beating child’s mother

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-month-old girl.
According to police, Ronald Davis, the child’s biological father, broke into Taniasha May’s home on Central Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. He is accused of beating her and then forcibly taking the 1-month-old Ranyah May.
Davis, then fled in the victim’s vehicle, Cleveland police say. He was last seen in the 2400 block of East 37th Street.
Davis, 28, is an African-American male, is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded-sweatshirt with white stripes, gray sweatpants, and black and orange tennis shoes.
He is believed to be driving a 2010 Chevy Malibu with Ohio license plate tags HKY 3562.
Davis is known to carry weapons. Police say he made threats at the scene to shoot up the house.
Anybody with information regarding the Amber Alert is urged to contact the Cleveland Police Department immediately.
