Bring the NHL back to Cleveland? Publication says yes

The last time the pro puck dropped in Cleveland was 1978

Bring the NHL back to Cleveland? Publication says yes
Chicago Blackhawks' Antoine Vermette, left, handles the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat, of the Czech Republic, gives chase during the first period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Dan DeRoos | November 8, 2018 at 3:05 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 3:16 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Talk to a hockey fan in Cleveland and their face lights up when you mention the Cleveland Barons.

The Barons were the last NHL team to lace up the skates in Cleveland back in 1978.

A recent article by StadiumTalk.com says it’s time to bring it back.

The article said Cleveland should be on the list of potential cities if the NHL ever considered expanding, or moving franchises, beyond 2020 when Seattle gets its team.

“So even though the NHL has already failed once in Cleveland — the Barons played there from 1976 to 1978 — the city deserves another chance,” the article said. “It doesn’t hurt that Quicken Loans Arena, home of the Cavs, is NHL ready.”

What do you think hockey fans? Bring the NHL back to Cleveland? Cleveland Monsters Cleveland 19 News

Posted by Dan DeRoos Cleveland 19 on Thursday, November 8, 2018

Also on the list is Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Portland and Kansas City.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.