Bring the NHL back to Cleveland? Publication says yes

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Talk to a hockey fan in Cleveland and their face lights up when you mention the Cleveland Barons.
The Barons were the last NHL team to lace up the skates in Cleveland back in 1978.
A recent article by StadiumTalk.com says it’s time to bring it back.
The article said Cleveland should be on the list of potential cities if the NHL ever considered expanding, or moving franchises, beyond 2020 when Seattle gets its team.
“So even though the NHL has already failed once in Cleveland — the Barons played there from 1976 to 1978 — the city deserves another chance,” the article said. “It doesn’t hurt that Quicken Loans Arena, home of the Cavs, is NHL ready.”
Also on the list is Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Portland and Kansas City.
