Circle K in Fairview Park gets hit for 2nd time since June

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Fairview Park Police Department said the Circle K on Lorain Road in Fairview Park was hit in a smash-and-grab for the second time since June.
Investigators said the gas station was hit on June 20 and early this morning.
Authorities said back in June suspects used a min-van to ram through the front door but were not able to take the ATM.
This morning two Chrysler mini-vans pulled into the gas pump area, one circled around and the other lined up and backed into the store, according to police.
About five to six guys jumped out and loaded up the ATM, according to investigators.
The crime took about one minute, according to authorities.
