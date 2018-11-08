Cleveland Cavaliers pay homage with throwback inspired ‘City Edition’ jerseys

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers took it back to the 90s with their new Nike ‘City Edition’ jerseys
According to the team, “Cleveland” will be front and center for the world to see for the first time on Tuesday, November 13th vs. the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.
The Cleveland script resembles the iconic photo spot locals flock to, to snap pictures.
The uniform has some incredible detail
Along the bottom of the jersey is “1 out of 5 greats” symbolizing the city’s backdrop of Lake Erie.
Beneath the "C" on the shorts is a map of the Great Lakes.
The new collection will be available for purchase tomorrow, Friday, November 9th online at Cavs.com/Shop and at the Cavaliers Team Shop at Quicken Loans Arena.
In addition to its November 13th debut, fans can look forward to these upcoming City Edition games:
- Friday, December 7 vs. Sacramento Kings 7:30 p.m.
- (Destination Cleveland “Cleveland” script desk sign giveaway)
- Sunday, December 23 vs. Chicago Bulls 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, January 5 vs. New Orleans Pelicans 8:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 13 vs. Brooklyn Nets 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Tuesday, March 26 vs. Boston Celtics 7:00 p.m.
