Cleveland Crud is REAL; Northeast Ohioans know it all too well

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You’ve heard of the Cleveland Crud, and it is not just some made up local myth.
It hits just about this time every year and there are real medical reasons you may be missing work or school before the flu season really settles into the area.
Dr. Justin Smith, of Rocky River Urgent Care, tells us that he sees this every year, and it starts when you close up your house and crank on the furnace, “Mostly it’s going to be caused by dust spores and things like that which have been accumulating in your duct system.”
When the furnace starts running and those dust spores get blown out of the vents in your home it triggers your allergies, and that sets in motion problems with your sinuses.
Dr. Smith explained that when your sinuses don’t drain the excess fluids, you become susceptible to the colds and coughs that are always going around this time of year.
The combination of allergies and a cold and cough is not-so-affectionately known as the Cleveland Crud, “In this kind of practice I come across it constantly and there is a very common uptick right about this time of year," Dr. Smith says.
So don’t discount the Cleveland Crud, and your best bet is use an antihistamine that will reduce the swelling of your sinuses and reduce the likelihood of catching that cold or cough, or both, that sets you up for a miserable week or so.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.