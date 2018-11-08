Cleveland icon ‘The Ghoul’ in hospital after massive heart attack

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ron Sweed, better known as late night talk show host ‘The Ghoul’ has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack.
According to this Facebook post from a close friend, the Cleveland legend underwent triple-bypass surgery Wednesday, Nov. 7.
69-year-old Sweed played the character of The Ghoul following in the footsteps of Ernie Anderson.
Sweed was first invited on stage in event in 1963 when the 13-year-old showed up in a gorilla suit.
Years later he became a production assistant for the WJW show and, with Anderson’s blessing, started hosting his own in 1970.
Check out this throwback from 1974
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.