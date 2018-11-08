Cleveland icon ‘The Ghoul’ in hospital after massive heart attack

The Cleveland legend underwent triple-bypass surgery Wednesday, Nov. 7. (Buffington, Randolph)
By Randy Buffington | November 8, 2018 at 4:54 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 4:54 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ron Sweed, better known as late night talk show host ‘The Ghoul’ has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack.

According to this Facebook post from a close friend, the Cleveland legend underwent triple-bypass surgery Wednesday, Nov. 7.

I just learned that old pal Ron Sweed (aka The Ghoul) suffered a massive heart attack and will be having triple bypass surgery tomorrow (Wednesday). All good thoughts headed Ron's way!

69-year-old Sweed played the character of The Ghoul following in the footsteps of Ernie Anderson.

Sweed was first invited on stage in event in 1963 when the 13-year-old showed up in a gorilla suit.

Years later he became a production assistant for the WJW show and, with Anderson’s blessing, started hosting his own in 1970.

Check out this throwback from 1974

