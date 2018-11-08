Cleveland police investigating alleged assault at Browns game

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating an assault at FirstEnergy Stadium after an altercation at the Browns game.
According to police, the incident happened inside a woman’s restroom on Sunday, Nov. 4.
The victim was punched in the face, causing a serious injury to her eye.
The Cleveland Browns issued the statement following the incident:
“The safety of everyone in and around our stadium is a primary focus for our team throughout the year. We were made aware of the situation on gameday as our security team promptly responded, and we have and will continue to work closely with CDP to help gather all pertinent details regarding the investigation.”
