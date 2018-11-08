Grab a date, throw an axe, drink a beer in Valley View

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - If ax throwing is on your bucket list you can breathe easy.
The latest Canadian export has arrived with Cleveland Axe Throwing. The sport, which is big in Canada is crossing the border and finding a fan base in the U.S.
“I’ve taught everyone from 15 to 89 how to throw an ax and hit a bullseye,” General Manager Matthew Dixon of Cleveland Axe Throwing said.
“You can start in your backyard,” Dixon jokes. “But it makes it makes things a little more difficult.”
The Valley View facility has lanes set up for throwing, similar to throwing darts.
Be prepared to be a little sore the first time. “When you start you might go home a little sore,” Dixon warns. “It’s kind of a workout.”
The facility advertises they can accommodate individuals, date nights and even corporate events. Participants must be 15-years-old to throw.
Many of the locations now have a BYOB policy.
