How an accident became one of the region’s favorite pastries

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Forty dozen Snoogles are sold daily, on the weekend the small Amherst bakery sends more than 100 dozen out the door.
Kiedrowski’s Bakery in Amherst is a small mom and pop bakery that is most famous for it’s trademark Snoogle. Run by family and led by Terri and Tim Kiedrowski, the busy strip mall destination just celebrated 34 years in business.
“I think it’s pretty cool we’re still one of the old mom and pop shops in northern Ohio and we carry on that tradition,” owner Tim Kiedrowski says.
If you aren’t from Cleveland or have been living without a bakery in your life the Snoogle is a Polish puff pastry wrapped in sweetened cream cheese with a vanilla butter bean glaze on top. While the bakery has more than Snoogles, the Snoogle is infamous in these parts.
Named serendipitously for the Polish word for delicious the Snoogle has become a regional favorite.
The Snoogle was a happy accident made from left over ingredients. It became so successful the bakery spent eight months securing trademark status for the new confection.
The duo began the creative process after attending a flea market and looking for something that could be sold, something that people could carry around with them. The pastry, originally shorter, was stretched out and sold in and french loaf bag.
The Kiedrowski’s never looked back. Now, their son Michael helps to carry on the tradition. Michael jokes he got an education to improve the Snoodle, but never could. “It is was it is,” he says.
What it is is a favorite pastry in northeast Ohio and judging from the amount of people coming through the front door of the small bakery, the appetite for the Snoodle isn’t subsiding soon.
