Hunters urged to monitor Ohio deer for disease

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Chronic Wasting Disease was detected in a captive white-tailed deer in eastern Holmes County.
Since the disease was detected in Jan. 2018, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is requiring hunters who harvest a deer within the 2018-19 Disease Surveillance Area, or DSA, to bring the carcass in to an inspection station during Ohio’s gun seasons.
The DSA covers portions of Holmes and Tuscarawas counties.
Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal disease that impacts the central nervous system, similar to “mad cow disease” and scrapie. The inspections are part of an effort to minimize the spread of the disease through Ohio’s wild deer herd.
Deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease typically appear healthy, but will begin to show signs of body deterioration, behavioral changes, staggering, and drooling as the disease advances.
There is currently no evidence that suggests that the disease can be transmitted to humans, according to the ODNR.
Inspection stations in Sugarcreek and Dundee will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. during Ohio’s traditional gun season, which begins Nov. 26, as well as gun weekend and muzzleloader season.
