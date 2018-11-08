I-90 speed limit signs that adjust during winter weather now permanent in Lake County

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Last winter, temporary speed limit signs that adjusted depending on the wintry road conditions were placed along a stretch of I-90 in Lake County.
Those temporary signs have now been replaced with permanent signs ahead of the 2018-19 winter. Installation began in late-summer 2017 and was completed in fall 2018.
Nineteen digital signs, including nine eastbound and 10 westbound, are placed along the corridor between State Route 44 in Concord Township and State Route 528 in Madison.
Pavement conditions, visibility, precipitation, traffic congestion, and vehicle incidents will determine the speed limits.
The speeds can be adjusted by 10 miles per hour increments, with 30 miles per hour being the lowest permitted speed.
The Ohio Department of Transportation says, for example, a moderate amount of precipitation could warrant a 60 miles per hour speed limit. Blowing winds with drifting snow conditions could warrant a 50 miles per hour.
