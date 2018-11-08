Infant and woman wounded, man dead in Youngstown triple shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WOIO) - A man is dead, and a woman and infant have been hospitalized following a vicious triple shooting Wednesday evening in Youngstown., WKBN reports.
The woman and 1-year-old infant were rushed to St. Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance, and there is no word yet on their conditions.
The shooting unfolded on East Pasadena on the south side of Youngstown, and police have blocked off the neighborhood.
All three victims were inside of a silver Saturn when the shooting occurred.
Youngstown’s violent crimes task force and detectives are on scene.
Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the brutal shooting.
The identities of the victims have not been released, but the man and woman were both in their 20s.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.