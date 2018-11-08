114 million reasons to be hopeful, but political harmony is a darkening dream (editorial)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - And just like that, another election is over.
It was a busy midterm election, even a historic one.
The New York Times estimates 114 million votes were cast this year, that’s up from 83 million just four years ago in the last midterm.
That shows a lot of passion, and a lot of involvement.
With each party winning one of the branches – the Democrats taking the House, the Republicans growing their lead in the Senate -- it’s fair to say those strongly aligned with either party went home with some things to be happy about, and some things they aren’t happy about.
In the end, that’s how democracy works. People made their arguments, and people voted. Issues passed, issues failed, candidates won, candidates lost.
Now it’s time to get back to work. I’d like to hope the two parties will find ways to work together over these next two years and find solutions to our problems, rather than spend their time pointing fingers and obstructing each other.
Yeah, I’d like to think that. Are we to the point where we’re ready to stop deepening the trenches between the two sides?
I guess we’ll find out. Either way, as a country we’ll get our say again in two more years.
