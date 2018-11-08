Missing Beachwood woman could be in danger, police seek public’s help

By John Deike | November 7, 2018 at 7:36 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 7:36 PM

BEACHWOOD, OH (WOIO) - A Beachwood woman, who suffers from dementia, left her residence Wednesday -- possibly in her car -- and has not returned.

Barbara Hamilton, 80, is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Hamilton was last seen on Green Road, and she could be driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue, with Ohio license plate number HGX2530.

Call or dial 911 if you see her, or the car. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to Beachwood Police.

