Missing Beachwood woman could be in danger, police seek public’s help

BEACHWOOD, OH (WOIO) - A Beachwood woman, who suffers from dementia, left her residence Wednesday -- possibly in her car -- and has not returned.
Barbara Hamilton, 80, is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
Hamilton was last seen on Green Road, and she could be driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue, with Ohio license plate number HGX2530.
Call or dial 911 if you see her, or the car. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to Beachwood Police.
