‘No more hiding’: Could new DNA technology help police in finding Amy Mihaljevic’s killer?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A decades-old case that rocked Northeast Ohio could be one step closer to being solved. It’s all thanks to new DNA technology.
The FBI continues to search for a child killer who murdered Amy Mihaljevic almost 30 years ago. Amy disappeared from the Bay Square Shopping Plaza after school in 1989. Her body was found in a rural Ashland County field about four months later.
“I think this is the one thing that everybody’s been waiting for," said James Renner. He’s an investigative author who has been following Amy’s case closely. He added, “they don’t know what happened, and they don’t know why, and they don’t know who.”
Renner, along with Amy’s family, have been waiting for a break in the case and it could be coming soon thanks to new technology.
“I do know they have hairs that were found on Amy’s clothes and on her body, and they were curious about what kind of DNA they could extract from the hairs,” said scientist and DNA expert, Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick.
She was contacted by Bay Village Police to help with the case after having success with other DNA matching cases across the nation. She also worked with local law enforcement on the Joseph Newton Chandler mystery.
“We don’t give up. We’ve solved cases where it’s taken us 3,000 hours to solve it," she said.
The evidence found on Amy, a hair, doesn’t have the right type of DNA to do a nationwide search on a public database.
It can be used to rule out potential suspects, something Dr. Fitzpatrick says she’s done with Bay Village investigators.
Scientists and police are hopeful, though even more technology will be developed that can pinpoint specific DNA from a single strand of hair that could lead directly to Amy’s killer.
“From this point forward, if there’s DNA at the crime scene, that case will be solved. There’s no more hiding,” Renner said.
If that new technology is developed and Dr. Fitzpatrick is able to analyze the DNA, she said it could be anywhere between six to eight weeks before a match can be found. It could only match if the DNA or a familial match is on a public site, not like the popular 23 and Me or ancestry.com.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.