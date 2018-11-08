Northeast Ohio Weather: Taste of winter ahead

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Today will be quiet but cold. A good amount of clouds are with us this morning. I am expecting the clouds to break up this afternoon with more sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures only warm into the mid 40s. We are tracking the next system that will be moving in from the south later tonight. I’m expecting low pressure in Eastern Kentucky tomorrow morning. This system will bring plenty of moisture our way. We have a winter mix in play tomorrow. This will be in the form of rain, sleet, and snow. The morning drive tomorrow will not be fun. The coldest air of the season builds in Friday night and Saturday. Our first real blast of lake effect snow is in the forecast with accumulations expected mainly east of Cleveland. We will keep you updated.