Ohio State Highway Patrol seize $1.3 million worth of marijuana in Cuyahoga County

OLMSTED FALLS, OH (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a 2018 Penske truck with an Indiana registration for speed and marked lanes violations on the Ohio Turnpike at 1:20 p.m. on Monday.
Troopers say criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the truck.
A probable cause search revealed 510 lbs. of marijuana valued at approximately $1.3 million, according to OSHP.
Troopers reportedly seized the contraband and arrested 48-year-old Keryl J. Lopez of McKinleyville, California.
Lopez was incarcerated in the Strongsville City Jail and charged with possession and trafficking marijuana, OSHP says.
If convicted with the first-degree felonies, Lopez could reportedly face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.