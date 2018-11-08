Ohio State Highway Patrol seize $1.3 million worth of marijuana in Cuyahoga County

By Rachel Vadaj | November 8, 2018 at 3:47 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 3:47 PM

OLMSTED FALLS, OH (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a 2018 Penske truck with an Indiana registration for speed and marked lanes violations on the Ohio Turnpike at 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

Troopers say criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the truck.

A probable cause search revealed 510 lbs. of marijuana valued at approximately $1.3 million, according to OSHP.

Troopers reportedly seized the contraband and arrested 48-year-old Keryl J. Lopez of McKinleyville, California.

Lopez was incarcerated in the Strongsville City Jail and charged with possession and trafficking marijuana, OSHP says.

If convicted with the first-degree felonies, Lopez could reportedly face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

