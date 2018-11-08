President Trump orders flags flown at half-staff for California shooting victims

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - President Trump has ordered all United States flags at the White House and public buildings throughout the country to be lowered at half-staff in honor of the 13 people killed in a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Presidential Proclamation Honoring the Victims of the Tragedy in Thousand Oaks, California
As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated in Thousand Oaks, California, on November 7, 2018, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, November 10, 2018. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this eighth day of November, in the year of our Lord two thousand eighteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-third.
The President also took to Twitter to thank the law enforcement for their “great bravery.”
Ohio Governor John Kasich released his statement on Twitter as well, calling the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”
