Rolling Thunder storm past Cavs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Collin Sexton made his first NBA start and contributed 15 points in 42 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Thunder on Wednesday night, as Oklahoma City pulled away late for a 95-86 win.
Sexton, drafted 8th overall back in June, took over at point guard for George Hill, who was scratched with a shoulder injury. But Sexton managed only one assist, with three turnovers.
The Cavs also lost Cedi Osman early to a back injury, but still found a way to battle back from a 14-point deficit in the second half, briefly taking the lead in the 4th quarter before the Thunder pulled away.
Dennis Schroeder led the Thunder with 28 points.
