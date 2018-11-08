Suspect accused of raping teen girl tracked down in Cleveland after pursuit

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Independence man wanted for allegedly raping a teenager was arrested Thursday morning by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Dimitriua Anglen is accused of sexually assaulting the female victim on Nov. 3 inside an Independence-area hotel.
Immediately after the incident, the suspect led law enforcement into Cleveland, but the pursuit was terminated due to dangerous weather conditions.
Federal, local, and state investigators tracked Anglen to a family member’s home in the 3600 block of East 144th Street in Cleveland, where he was found hiding.
“A violent fugitive, who through his actions clearly showed his resolve to avoid apprehension, was quickly apprehended before he could cause further harm to our citizens," said Independence Police Chief Michael Kilbane. "The great work of your task force officers often goes unnoticed by the public, but this incident is a terrific example of how effective the task force can be.”
Anglen has been charged with rape and kidnapping, and is also being held on past parole violations.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott added, “The U.S. Marshals Service will continue to work diligently with our state and local partners to swiftly remove violent predators from our streets and bring them to justice.”
