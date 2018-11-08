Unattended car stolen while warming up in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Police warned residents not to leave vehicles unattended while they are being warmed up.
A resident in the McCracken/Henry area had their car stolen while it was left running in the driveway early Thursday morning.
Garfield Heights police said two suspects were in a vehicle that was driving in the area, when one suspect jumped out and stole the victim’s car.
There is no description of either vehicle.
Police added this is the first unattended vehicle this season to be stolen while being warmed up, but it is a very common crime.
Residents are also asked to contact police if they see suspicious persons or vehicles in the neighborhoods, especially in the morning hours.
