When does your Northeast Ohio city usually see the first snow of the season?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - With the chance for a few lake effect flurries in the forecast this weekend, are we speaking of snow too early?
The answer is no, we’re right on target when it comes to seeing the first few flakes of measurable snowfall, which is defined as 0.10 inches, for the season according to NWS Cleveland.
In Cleveland, the average first flakes usually fall around Nov. 10. Mansfield is a few days behind with the average first snow on Nov. 15, and Akron typically sees their first snowflakes on Nov. 9.
Now, if you’re hoping for a little bit more snow, around an inch or more, usually you’ll have to wait a few more weeks.
Typically, Cleveland averages the first snow of an inch of more on Nov. 20, followed by Akron on Nov. 25 and Mansfield on Nov. 26.
Check out the list of other Northeast Ohio cities' typical first measurable snow:
- Akron: Nov. 9
- Cleveland: Nov. 10
- Mansfield: Nov. 15
- Youngstown: Nov. 14
- Wooster: Nov. 16
- Chippewa Lake: Nov. 17
- Ravenna: Nov. 21
- Sandusky: Nov. 25
- Painesville: Nov. 26
Here’s when each city typically sees 1 inch or more:
- Akron: Nov. 25
- Cleveland: Nov. 20
- Mansfield: Nov. 26
- Youngstown: Nov. 19
- Wooster: Nov. 27
- Chippewa Lake: Nov. 21
- Ravenna: Nov. 23
- Sandusky: Nov. 29
- Painesville: Nov. 30
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.