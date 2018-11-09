Adoption fees waived for veterans in November at Humane Society of Summit County

Clinical studies have shown that the emotional support from companion animals can be beneficial, both psychologically and physiologically.

Idina is one of the dogs available in Summit County.
By Chris Anderson | November 9, 2018 at 4:16 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 4:16 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Humane Society of Summit County wants to match animals in need with American veterans.

All veterans and active military personnel can adopt a pet from the Humane Society of Summit County fee-free for the remainder of November.

Dog adoptions can typically range anywhere from $50 to $175.

The promotion is made possible by a donation to the humane society.

