Adoption fees waived for veterans in November at Humane Society of Summit County

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Humane Society of Summit County wants to match animals in need with American veterans.
All veterans and active military personnel can adopt a pet from the Humane Society of Summit County fee-free for the remainder of November.
Dog adoptions can typically range anywhere from $50 to $175.
Clinical studies have shown that the emotional support from companion animals can be beneficial, both psychologically and physiologically.
The promotion is made possible by a donation to the humane society.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.