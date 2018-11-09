Artist who went down with Titanic left a legacy in Cleveland (Photos)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - If you want to see Cleveland’s connection to the Titanic you only to to look up.
Built in 1917 the Cleveland Trust Company building is home to an 85-foot high dome, that is 61-foot wide. Circling the rotunda are 13 murals depicting the evolution of civilization in the midwest.
The artist, Franicis Davis Millet, 1846-1912, painted the murals with two assistants over the course of a year. Millet’s original renditions were much smaller, 18-inches by three or four-feet wide. In an odd twist the small panels were stored, boxed and only found packaged more than 100-years after the building opened.
Millet lived a life that was as big as the paintings he made. The artist served as a drummer boy, and a surgical assistant in the Civil War. Later he worked as a journalist in the Russian-Turkish War, and as a newspaper editor. However, in the early part of the 20th century Millet was in Cleveland painting 13 murals inside the Cleveland Trust building at E. 9th and Euclid Avenue.
Millet’s final adventure sealed his fate. In 1912 the artist, who had art hanging in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, booked a first class ticket on the maiden voyage of the R.M.S. Titanic.
Millet went down with the Titanic on April 14, 1912. His body was later recovered and buried in Massachusetts.
Today the Cleveland Trust Building is a Heinen’s Grocery store, and hundreds sip wine and pick up lunch 85-feet below some of his final masterpieces, not knowing the legacy that blankets the walls way above their heads.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.