CDC issues raw turkey warning after 164 sickened, 1 dead

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The CDC issued a new warning about a salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey after dozens of people were reported ill and one died.
The CDC first issued the warning in July. Since then, more than 70 additional people have gotten sick, bringing the total to 164 people. One person has died in California.
A map from the CDC showed the widespread outbreak. Five people have gotten sick in Ohio. The majority of illnesses happened in Minnesota and Illinois.
People who have gotten sick range from less than one year to 91 years old. A majority of them are women. In some case, people reported getting sick after giving raw food to their pets.
This strain is resistant to a handful of antibiotics and can be difficult to treat.
The CDC is testing the raw turkey products that made people sick, but they can’t trace back the illnesses to one supply or farm.
The CDC is not advising consumers to stop buying turkey and is not preventing stores from selling it.
You can prevent a salmonella infection by following these guidelines from the CDC:
- Wash your hands. Salmonella infections can spread from one person to another. Wash hands before and after preparing or eating food, after contact with animals, and after using the restroom or changing diapers.
- Cook raw turkey thoroughly to kill harmful germs. Turkey breasts, whole turkeys, and ground poultry, including turkey burgers, casseroles, and sausage, should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F to kill harmful germs. Leftovers should be reheated to 165°F. Use a food thermometer to check, and place it in the thickest part of the food.
- Don’t spread germs from raw turkey around food preparation areas. Washing raw poultry before cooking is not recommended. Germs in raw poultry juices can spread to other areas and foods. Thoroughly wash hands, counters, cutting boards, and utensils with warm, soapy water after they touch raw turkey. Use a separate cutting board for raw turkey and other raw meats if possible.
- Thaw turkey in the refrigerator, in a sink of cold water that is changed every 30 minutes, or in the microwave. Never thaw your turkey by leaving it out on the counter.
- CDC does not recommend feeding raw diets to pets. Germs like Salmonella in raw pet food can make your pets sick. Your family also can get sick by handling the raw food or by taking care of your pet.
