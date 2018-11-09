Cleveland Clinic nurse being tested for possible case of tuberculosis

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland Clinic nurse in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the main campus is being tested for a possible case of tuberculosis.
Clinic officials said the employee, who is not being named, has already had two tests and both came back negative.
According to clinic officials, they are still waiting for the culture to come back and that could take several weeks.
The employee is currently on leave and the clinic is working with the Cuyahoga County Health Department.
No other locations within the Children’s Hospital were impacted.
Statement from the Cleveland Clinic:
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are proactively reaching out to patients and our employees who may have been exposed from early September through early November of this year. The safety of our patients, caregivers and their families is our top priority. If you have additional questions, please call 216-442-2500.”
Clinic officials said the nurse worked directly with 20 patients.
The clinic is also notifying about 200 other patients that were in the area at that time, but not a direct patient of the nurse.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.