Cleveland crews rescue dogs as they battle multiple house fires

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department extinguished multiple fires on the East and West Side on Friday afternoon.
First, the 6th Battalion reportedly put out a fire on the first floor of a house on East 95th Street and Yale Avenue at 3:30 p.m.
Cleveland Fire says Search and Rescue teams saved two dogs from the fire.
The conditions of the dogs has not yet been confirmed. So far, no people were reported to be in the house at the time of the fire.
On the West Side, the 4th Battalion doused a vacant house fire on the 3300 block of Seymour Avenue at 4:05 p.m, according to Cleveland Fire. No injuries have been reported.
