Elderly Ohio man fatally shoots granddaughter, sparking debate over disarming seniors

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When it comes to gun ownership, many are often faced with the question, “Should my aging loved one be armed?”
Recently, an Ohio family’s world was turned upside down after a teenager was fatally shot by her grandfather. They say it was all an accident.
If you drive past 1201 Berkeley Road in Columbus, you will still see a bullet hole through the window in the front of the home. It’s a painful reminder to neighbors of what happened there in August.
Justin Helton lives directly across the street and can’t forget how that night unfolded. “It’s just like how did this happen? The swat truck came, knocked the door in,” said Helton.
Columbus Police say the shooter was 72-year-old, Booker Moody. The victim, his 19-year-old granddaughter, Jordan Williams. Police say she forgot her keys to the home, so she knocked on the window. Moody didn’t know who was outside. He grabbed his gun, fired it, and ended up killing his granddaughter.
Helton said, “I know the family personally and it was sad, but like family members were saying, you can’t just knock on the old person’s window. Your grandpa hunts, and you’ve got guns in the house.”
Family members also told police Moody has dementia and didn’t even remember. Helton believes Moody was just scared and reacted too quickly. “The whole thing was an accident,” said Helton.
As Cleveland 19 investigated, we wondered if this situation could have been prevented or was it an accident waiting to happen. Helton says it’s hard to say.
Others we spoke with agree, including 77-year-old, Dennis Spec. He was a rifle expert in the military. He still practices shooting twice a week at Stonewall Range in Broadview Heights. “I read books, magazines, talk to people that know more than I do,” said Spec. He talks often with gun store owner, Diane Donnett. “We get people asking advice all the time.,” said Donnett.
A common topic or question, “Should people like Spec and Moody in their golden years have to put down their weapons?” Donnet feels there isn’t a yes/no answer. Whether someone is 19 years old or 91 years old, she says, “You have to treat every individual separately.”
Hearing Moody’s story was very disturbing for both Donnett and Spec to learn about. Spec said, “I feel very bad. I have a granddaughter and if I had done that, I don’t know if I could live with it. It’s terrible.”
This case is still under investigation, but already Spec says a few things stand out. “You have to identify your target positively before you pull that trigger. Once that bullet is gone, there’s no ‘I’m sorry.’ It’s gone,” said Spec. He also added, “It’s not a good thing for people with dementia to be handling guns.”
Donnet disagrees, depending on the severity of the situation. “Is he leaving the stove on in the kitchen and walking away ya know, with something cooking? That’s when it becomes unsafe,” said Donnett.
Dr. Karen Slovak has researched and written about preparing geriatric case managers for firearm safety. Her advice to families is, “take into consideration what the level of cognitive impairment or dementia is and then make sure everyone is involved in the decisions that can be made with the firearms access.”
In some states families can turn to an extreme risk protection order known as a “red flag law.” It’s a gun violence prevention law that permits police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person, regardless of age, who may present a danger to others or themselves.
Dr. Marian Betz, at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, has proposed a family firearm agreement. It’s a simple template, in which the signer concedes that while he or she wants to control their firearms as long as possible, “the time may come when I can no longer make the best decisions for the safety of myself and others.”
Both Slovak and Donnett tell us there’s a bigger issue to keep in mind. “Suicide among the elderly is running rampant right now," said Donnett.
“Men do have higher suicide rates and the suicide rate is highest among those 65 and over and firearms are the most common methods used,” said Slovak.
Donnet and Spec are asking you to be very careful when it comes to guns, no matter what age you are. Spec said, “If you don’t know how to handle it safely, then you’re looking at some real serious problems.”
They don’t want any other families to go through what Moody’s family is going through.
Helton feels like he’s lost two neighbors, Williams and Moody, who he hasn’t seen since the night of his arrest. Helton said, “He used to sit on that porch everyday and walk up and down the street. I feel for the family. They just gotta move forward from the situation.”
Moody is out of jail on bond. His next court date hasn’t been set.
