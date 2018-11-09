FDA plans strict limits on sale of flavored e-cigarettes

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018, file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at the school in Massachusetts. The Food and Drug Administration is planning on requiring strict limits on the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes, including age verification controls for online sales, in an effort to curtail their use among children and teenagers. FDA officials tell The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Nov. 8, the actions are expected to be announced as early as the following week. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (Steven Senne)