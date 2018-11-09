First snow of the season hits Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Some woke up to snow on Friday morning in Northeast Ohio.
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak said snow hit areas of Wayne County and the Ashland area.
Cleveland 19 reporter Kendall Forward was out covering the morning commute during Wake Up Cleveland.
Forward said most of the heavier snow she saw this morning was in Ashland.
She said saw some cars off to the side of the road in the Medina area.
Once Forward made her way back toward Cleveland around 7 a.m. on Friday the snow turned into rain.
