Hate message aimed at Euclid disabled veteran sparks outrage

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A hate message left for a disabled veteran in a Euclid apartment parking lot has sparked an outcry.
When the manager of the Euclid Villa Beach complex saw the racist note left on the windshield of former Marine Freddie Ivory, she was outraged. So was Freddie’s wife, Shirell, who found the note when they got in their Jeep to run some errands.
“I got out to turn the note over and this is what I saw. You park like the Ni--a you are,” she said.
The whole mess started when Ivory parked slightly over the line in the complex where he lives.
Ivory served four years, reached the rank of corporal and received an honorable discharge.
He served in at least two theaters overseas.
“For me to be over there and to come back home and get treated like this, it ain’t right,” he said.
