He wanted to go home in 1844, he died in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -A large stone monument marks the grave of a 34-year-old Native American in Erie Cemetery, he was trying to make it home to his people in Iowa when he died in Cleveland.
Erie Cemetery is Cleveland’s oldest cemetery and is the final resting place of many of the city’s first settlers, some unknown.
The grave marker, passed by thousands passing through to a Cleveland Indians game probably goes without notice. But, Ohio had just been a state for three decades when Joc-O-Sot, a Native American chief passed away desperately trying to get back to Iowa.
Two markers decorate the grave of Joc-O-Sot, or Walking Bear, right off the road way in the historical cemetery.
Joc-O-Sot had fought in the Black Hawk War against the United States. Following the war he led hunting parties until he was discovered by a showman who put him in plays about the Native American lifestyle.
The hunter and warrior turned Vaudeville actor traveled to England were he met Queen Victoria. So impressed with the man, the Queen commissioned a portrait of him.
Marleigh McVeigh with the Cleveland Paranormal Society includes Joc-O-Sot in her tours and attributes his cracked headstone to his supernatural frustration with never making it home to his people.
Joc-O-Sot had become ill while visiting Europe and was trying to make it home. The distinguished Sauk Chief, buried in Cleveland, will now always be a part of Cleveland’s history and her people.
