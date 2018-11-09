High School Football Game of the Week: Buckeye vs. Kenston

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Kenston Bombers (10-1) had a lot of community pride leading into this week’s matchup in the second round of the state playoffs.
The Bombers are set to kickoff against the Medina Buckeye Bucks (10-1) on Friday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. in Bedford.
This was the scene throughout Kenston all week.
The school is apparently ready for war with a color scheme of camouflage for energetic the student section.
The Bombers will need a ton of energy behind them in this win-or-go-home matchup.
They had a close-call against West Holmes last week, but sealed the deal late for a 48-34 victory.
The Bucks are also coming off a close one against the Alliance Aviators 28-25.
They’ve been waiting this matchup all season-long, and can’t wait to hit the gridiron.
