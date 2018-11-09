High School Football Game of the Week: Buckeye vs. Kenston

Good Morning #BuckNation! It's Week 12 & It's GAME DAY! Everyone loves GAME DAY! The Buckeye Alumni Love GAME DAY! Won't be long till Game Time in Bedford! The Bucks Will Have Their Game Faces On & Ready To Do The Work! #KeepGrinding #Week12 #LetsGoBucks #BeatBombers 🦌🏈🦌🏈🦌