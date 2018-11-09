Is Mayor Frank Jackson keeping his promise to hire additional police officers?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has promised 250 additional officers by the end of next year.
“Recruiting is going great for the Division of Police. We’re getting the applicants, we’re rolling the classes through the academy,” Safety Director Michael McGrath said.
Cleveland 19 asked to speak with the mayor Thursday, but he would not give an interview.
Cleveland Police Union head Jeff Follmer says so far the city has graduated about 100 through the academy classes.
“You have to take into mind that they are going to be on probation for 6 months. They count as numbers, but they don’t,” Follmer explained.
Nearly 90 officers have retired already this year. “We’re pretty much only about plus 10-15,” Follmer said.
Cleveland 19 asked Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams “According to the numbers we have, about 100 have graduated so far are out on the streets, but almost 90 officers have retired in that same time period. Do you feel the city is doing a good enough job keeping up with those numbers?” Williams responded, “Again, we can always be better.”
The department has 17 people working on recruiting new officers. Compare that the 18 working in the homicide unit. Williams adds several classes are scheduled for next year, and says they should be close to hitting their goal.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.