Lakewood man proposes with the help of Angelo’s Pizza

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Lakewood man knows the way to his woman’s heart is through her stomach, sort of.
Derek Klein is front runner for the cutest proposal of the year when he professed his love for his fiance Alexis Donahue.
The couple met each other through working at Fairview Hospital back in July of 2015.
Klein decided to make the move at Angelo’s because it’s their favorite go-to pizza place. The restaurant is special to them because it was one of the first spots they went to when they first started dating.
In Klein’s words:
“That morning, as I drove to work I quickly found the Angelo’s Pizza contact info. The email, not the phone number. I wanted to sound more professional than I am and avoid that awkward phone call. That morning I sent Karen Hedge from Angelo’s an email. Shooting my shot, not even expecting a reply from such a wild request. She immediately responded. She was a fan of my idea.”
The staff went above in beyond, this was the pizza placed alongside the ring.
The couple is happier than ever and are very grateful to all the staff at the local chain.
They plan on walking down the aisle, June 1, 2019.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.