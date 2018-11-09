LaMelo Ball gets the LeBron treatment; billboard welcomes him to Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A new billboard welcoming high school basketball star LaMelo Ball to Ohio was installed in downtown Cleveland.
The 17-year-old recently declared that he is enrolling at Spire Institute in Geneva to play high school basketball, and is expected to arrive to the area on Firday..
LaMelo, who is the youngest of the Ball brothers, withdrew from a California school in 2017 to play professional basketball with his brother LiAngelo in Europe. The oldest Ball, Lonzo, plays with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers.
The billboard draws comparisons to images seen around Cleveland when LeBron played for the Cavaliers. It was put up by the sports company Overtime on I-90 near the Ontario Street exit.
Ball has not played for his new team yet, but his Spire Institute coach believes he can be a top pick in a future NBA Draft.
