List of events to attend this Veterans Day weekend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - There will be a number of parades and events for Ohioans to attend celebrating the efforts of vets across the world.
It’s a day to pay respects to the fallen and appreciate those that put there lives on the line for us everyday.
Avon Lake
Monday, Nov. 12. the community will hold their annual Veterans Day breakfast at 8 a.m. and program at 8:30 a.m. at Learwood Middle School, 340 Lear Road, Avon Lake.
Beachwood
Sunday, Nov. 11,, 11 a.m. Beachwood Historical Society and City of Beachwood will partner to remember vets at Beachwood Cemetery on Green Road.
Brunswick
Friday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. Brunswick Veterans Day Ceremony at Brunswick City Hall, 4094 Center Road.
The ceremony will be held by the American Legion Post 234 and VFW Post 9520.
Cleveland
Friday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. Cleveland Veterans Day Ceremony
A special Veterans Day recognition ceremony will be held inside Cleveland City Hall rotunda. The theme is the “100th Anniversary of the World War I Armistice.
Friday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. Cleveland VA Medical Center Recreation Hall
Veterans and employees will gather to honor all U.S. marines for the U.S. Marine Corps Birthday. Students from Akron Public Schools’ East High School’s Marine ROTC unit will present the colors.
Friday, Nov. 9, 12:30 p.m. Cleveland Veterans Day Parade
The parade will take place in front of City Hall, 601 Lakeside Ave., at 12:30 p.m. The route will proceed east on Lakeside Avenue to East 9th Street, south towards Superior Avenue, west towards Roadway Drive, north toward Rockwell Avenue, west to Ontario Street, north to Lakeside Avenue traveling east and ending at City Hall.
Sunday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. Veterans Day Observance
The ceremony will take place at the Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument, in Public Square.
Green
The city of Green will also honor veterans at a dedication of its World War Two Honor Roll Monument.
The ceremony will start Sunday at Veterans Memorial park on Steese Road.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.