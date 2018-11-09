Macedonia mom worried about dangerous bus stop

MACEDONIA, OH (WOIO) -A Macedonia mother is worried for her children’s lives when they get on and off their school bus.
Carrie Foor said when the bus comes for her young children near their home on Highland Road, cars don’t stop. The stop is just down the street from the Valley View intersection which Foor called the intersection, “one of the most dangerous intersections in Macedonia.”
Just last week, three children were killed while crossing the street to get to their school bus in Indiana. A GoFundMe in the children’s name has already raised near $150,000.
Foor is worried if things don’t change, something similar will happen to her kids.
“I’ve had people lose control here just on a regular day and end up in my yard and end up in my driveway, add a school bus and children into that, it’s a recipe. I don’t want my children becoming statistics. I don’t want anyone in Macedonia or Nordonia becoming statistics.“
Foor said, “something needs to be done." She said she’d like to see the street “patrolled a little bit more.”
She said, “I’ve also had the ideas of putting the cameras on the buses. We need stiffer state laws. For example the state of Pennsylvania you lose your license automatically for running a school bus stop.”
In Ohio, cars on a two-lane road must stop for a school bus in both directions, or risk facing up to a $500 fine or license suspension for a year.
In an e-mail, Councilman Kevin Bilkie wrote: “The city is fully aware of the situation and is hoping to have police presence in that area during times of pick-up (7:15 to 7:25 am) and drop-off (3:05 to 3:15 pm) when possible.
Swift change and officers being on other calls makes being there everyday impossible, but we hope that having an officer in the area a few times will stop cars from driving through the bus stop sign."
Bilkie added he will follow up to make sure “drivers that are ignorant of the rules are ticketed and educated.”
