Malley’s Chocolates, Platform Beer Co. team up for ‘Caramelicious’ brew

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two Northeast Ohio staples have teamed up to create a beer for dessert lovers.
Malley’s Chocolates and Platform Beer Co. have combined ingredients to brew “Caramelicious,” a salted caramel chocolate milk stout.
The beer incorporates Malley’s salted caramel into beer form to soothe any sweet tooth.
The seasonal beer, which should be available all winter long, could be perfect for a chilly day.
Grab a 6-pack of cans wherever Platform Beer is sold.
