Newly empowered Dems take aim at Trump business conflicts

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, is photographed in Washington. House Democrats are prepared to use their majority and subpoena power to go after all manner of financial records that could back up their claims that Donald Trump is using his presidency to enrich himself. Democrats hope there is a new day on such issues as foreign government spending at Trump properties, Trump’s foreign licensing deals and Trump ties to lobbyists. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon)