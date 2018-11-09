No MLB rule changes likely until eve of spring training

"A lot of people like the way the game is being played right now. Other people would like to see more balls in play," Halem said. "So on any of these issues I don't think there's a right answer. And some of these trends may be cyclical, too, and will reverse themselves, because our clubs are very competitive, and as soon as one club starts doing something that's successful, reducing their strikeout rate as a team, for example, then other clubs follow."