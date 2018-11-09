Northeast Ohio Weather: Messy winter mix this morning

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You’ll be driving around in a winter mix this morning that could have some snow, sleet, or rain depending on where you are. The bulk of this mix will come down this morning. It will turn into a drizzle by early afternoon. Lake effect rain showers are expected to develop east of Cleveland this afternoon. Low pressure will track right over us this afternoon then lift north and deepen. The coldest air so far this fall season arrives tonight. The wind is really going to pick up and lake effect snow will develop tonight. The steering flow will be west to east initially so the main risk of snow is east of Cleveland at first. The steering winds turn more northwest after 8:00 a.m. tomorrow. That will shift the lake effect snow further west and inland. Most areas will see one inch or less of snow, but a few inches could certainly fall in spots east of Cleveland.