Ohio woman battling rare form of cancer: Potts Puffy Tumor

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A few months ago, Jamie Wade was leading a normal life.
But just this week, doctors now say she only has months to live.
After spending more than 2 months in and out of the hospital for what she thought was a sinus infection, doctors diagnosed her with a rare form of cancer, known as Potts Puffy Tumor, last week.
She says doctors told her it’s so rare, it’s almost unheard of...and it’s aggressive.
“The tumor grew bigger and bigger after every clean out and then they finally got enough tissue and diagnosis that it came back to be a rare form of the nut cell cancer," Jamie says. “There’s no cure for this cancer but they are optimistic everyday, every minute.”
Jamie says she’s going to fight. She’s on leave from her job at United Airlines and has been undergoing treatment at University Hospitals.
With the help of her loved ones and friends, Jamie says she'll battle this out.
“The support has to be there and the word is just, we gotta fight this cancer and it’s gonna be Jaime’s miracle," her boyfriend Gary Narolewski says.
This Saturday, November 10 at 4pm, there will be a fundraiser for Jamie and her children at the VFW at 783 Huron Street in Grafton, OH.
The benefit is free and open to the public. Please call (440) 926-3341 for information.
If you’d like to help Jamie and her family out, click here for the GoFundMe.
“No matter what, I will fight it till the end,” said Jamie.
