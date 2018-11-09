Only 1 day left to apply for Salvation Army Christmas Assistance

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Friday is the last day for families in need of assistance for the upcoming holiday season to sign up for Christmas assistance programs through The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland.
Families with children 12-years-old and younger that register for assistance at a Cleveland Salvation Army Corp. will be assigned a time when they can receive toys and a Dave’s Supermarket gift card.
You can register your family on November 9 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- The Salvation Army East Cleveland Corps: 1507 Doan Ave. East Cleveland, OH 44112 | Phone: (216) 249-4334
- The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps: 4139 E. 93rd Street, Cleveland, OH 44105| Phone: (216) 341-1640
- The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps: 4402 Clark Ave., Cleveland, OH 44109 | Phone: (216) 631-1515
- The Salvation Army Temple Corps: 17625 Grovewood Ave., Cleveland, OH 44119 | Phone: (216) 692-1388
- The Salvation Army West Park Corps: 12645 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113 | Phone: (216) 252-3593
To register your family, the following documentation is required:
- Your government issued photo I.D. or Driver’s License. You must have a Photo ID
- A birth certificate or current medical benefit card for each child 12 years old and younger in your household
- Your Print out for County Benefits, Heap Application, & School Records- all are very helpful to show proof of household
Distribution of Christmas items will be held on Wednesday, December 19th at the location where families registered.
Last year, the Christmas Assistance program reportedly helped over 1,331 families by giving toys to 4,522 children.
Throughout the month of December, The Salvation Army is expecting to serve over 15,000 people in Greater Cleveland.
For questions regarding Christmas Assistance, you can reach out the Corps Community Centers listed above or call (216) 861-8185.
To make a donation to assist The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland in serving families this holiday season, or for more information, call (216) 861-8185 or visit their website.
