Painesville firefighters say unattended cooking started an apartment fire

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - According to fire officials, unattended cooking started a fire at the Tropical Village Apartments Thursday evening.
Multiple firefighters were called to the complex on West Walnut Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
There are four building in the complex, but the fire only involved one of the buildings.
When firefighters arrived on scene, a second floor apartment was engulfed in flames.
That resident suffered burns and is now being treated at Tripoint Medical Center.
All other residents were able to evacuate safely.
The fire was contained to the unit where the fire started.
Several other neighboring apartments have smoke and water damage.
Officials did turn off the power and gas, so the nearly 70 people that live in the building are displaced until the power and gas are turned back on.
Red Cross officials are helping those residents.
Concord, Fairport Harbor and Painesville Township firefighters helped battle the blaze.
