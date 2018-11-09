Pastina’s otherworldly chicken valdostana: Cleveland Cooks

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - You’ll need:
· 6 oz. chicken breast
· 3 oz. of Madeira wine
· 4 oz. of beef stock
· 3 oz. of button mushrooms
· 1 oz. of provolone cheese
· 1 tsp. of butter
· Salt and pepper
· Pinch of fresh basil
Directions:
Coat chicken in flour and season with salt and pepper. Sear chicken until golden brown, flip chicken while cooking and add wine. Deglaze pan with wine. When wine burns off, add 4 oz. of beef stock. Season with salt and pepper.
Reduce. Place chicken in oven at 350 degrees for 2–3 minutes. Wash and clean button mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, olive oil and fresh thyme. Roast in oven at 225 degrees for 20–25 minutes.
Top chicken with provolone cheese and add in roasted mushrooms. When cheese is melted, pull out of oven and add 1 oz. of butter and fresh basil.
