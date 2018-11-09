Restaurants offering free meals for servicemen and women on Veterans Day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A number of chain restaurants are offering free meals for men and women who served for Veterans Day.
According to USA Today, the extensive list includes everyone from Applebees’s to Golden Corral.
- Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty can receive a free dine-in entrée off of Applebee’s special menu. Items include the Bacon Cheeseburger and Fiesta Lime Chicken.
- Bob Evans: With proof of service, veterans and active duty can receive a free dine-in breakfast entrée, including the Country Biscuit Breakfast or a stack of hotcakes.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active duty can receive a free small order of wings and French fries with proof of military service on Sunday.
- Cracker Barrel: Veterans can enjoy a free double chocolate Coca-Cola cake or a Crafted Coffee.
- Denny’s: With a valid military ID, customers can receive a free Grand Slam breakfast from Denny’s from 5 a.m. to noon Monday
- Dunkin': Vets and active duty can get a free doughnut of their choice at participating locations on Sunday.
- Golden Corral: The buffet joint is offering current and active duty military and reservists a free meal at the buffet from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday. The meal includes a free beverage.
- Little Caesar’s: The pizza joint will offer its typical $5 lunch of four slices and a 20-ounce beverage for free to veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
- Max and Erma’s: Max and Erma’s will offer its half-pound cheeseburger, fries, and a drink for veterans and active duty Sunday.
- McCormick & Schmick’s: The steak and seafood joint is offering free entrees for veterans and gold star honorees (parents and spouse) on Sunday. The restaurant has 10 free entrees available for veterans.
- Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt: Veterans and active military can get a free cup of frozen yogurt Sunday at participating locations. In order to redeem the free frozen yogurt, click here to print a coupon.
- Outback Steakhouse: With a valid military ID: Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Sunday.
- Red Lobster: On Sunday and Monday, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert with proof of service. Veterans and active duty can choose from six appetizers or five desserts.
- Red Robin: This burger joint is offering veterans and active duty a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and fries all day Sunday.
- Ruby Tuesday’s: The chain will offer a free appetizer with proof of service all day Sunday.
- Sizzler: The restaurant is offering a free lunch entrée and beverage for veterans and active military through 4 p.m. Sunday.Starbucks: Veterans, active duty and military spouses are able to get a free 12-ounce coffee all day Sunday.
