Restaurants offering free meals for servicemen and women on Veterans Day

Did you know @Applebees is welcoming all Military & Veterans & offering them a free meal on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov 11 2018?



It's true and it includes these two meals here on the menu! Can't go wrong with steak! #MillionMeals4Heroes #ad

Get the Details: https://t.co/Sj03DmUseb pic.twitter.com/5FPwjzXVoR