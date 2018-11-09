Students honor fallen soldiers with evergreen wreaths: Romona’s Kids

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sunday is Veterans Day, and some local students are working on a beautiful way to honor the fallen.
Power Equipment students at Cuyahoga Valley Career Center are raising money for 800 wreaths, through the Wreaths Across America program.
Beautiful, live evergreen wreaths will be placed at veterans headstones simultaneously at more than 1,200 cemeteries all over the United States.
The idea is to spread patriotism and remember the ultimate sacrifice they made for our country. The CVCC students will place wreaths at Western Reserve National Cemetery in Medina County.
The ceremony is set for Dec. 15. Each wreath sponsorship costs just $15. To donate or sign up to volunteer, click here.
The Cuyahoga CValley Career Center’s power Equipment and Construction Trades Program online order Group ID number is: OH
0125P
For more information contact Power Equipment Technology instructor Jerry Koenig at gkoenig@cvccworks.edu or 440-746-8290.
